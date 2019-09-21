Cong candidate will win Huzurnagar by-election with 30,000 votes majority: Uttam

By | Published: 7:15 pm

Suryapet: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday exuded confidence that the Congress candidate would win the by-elections to Huzurnagar Assembly constituency by a margin of 30,000 votes. Speaking at a meeting of Congress members at Nereducharla in the district, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the meeting can be considered as the launch of the party’s election campaign for the by-election to be held on October 21.

He called upon party leaders and cadre to teach a lesson to the TRS in the by-elections by defeating the ruling party candidate in big margin. He termed the by-elections to Huzurnagar Assembly constituency as a fight between corrupt leaders and those who dedicated their lives in the service of the people.

Alleging that TRS leaders were responsible for political clashes in Huzurnagar area, the Congress leader said peace prevailed in Huzurnagar during the Congress rule in undivided Andhra Pradesh. He alleged that the police were implicating Congress leaders in false cases on the directions of the ruling party leaders. “The State government has posted police officials from Andhra Pradesh in Huzurnagar area for this purpose,” he said.

Listing out the development works taken up in the Huzurnagar Assembly constituency during the Congress rule, he said that the TRS leaders had done nothing for the development of the constituency in the last six years. Stating that TRS was fielding a candidate who never participated in the Statehood movement, he asked the TRS leaders, who actively participated in the agitation and went to jail, to introspect as to why their party leadership was not giving ticket to them to contest the by-elections.

Senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy said they had persuaded the then AICC president Sonia Gandhi to grant Statehood to Telangana, but never tried to supress the Telangana movement waged by Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao. “After the formation of the State, Chandrasekhar Rao is behaving like he owns Telangana, which is not acceptable,” he said.

