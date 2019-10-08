Cong demands corrective measures to protect TSRTC

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: Congress Legislative Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka condemned the decision of the State government to dismiss about 48,000 TSRTC employees and workers, terming it as a historic blunder committed by any State government. He demanded that the State government withdraw its decision to increase operation of private buses in the State and initiate corrective measures to protect TSRTC immediately.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, Bhatti Vikramarka ridiculed the argument of the State government to increase operation of private buses as TSRTC was burdened with debts amounting to Rs 5,000 crore and wondered whether the government will hand over the administration to private management as the State was reeling under a debt of about Rs six lakh crore. “The State government and RTC management must take responsibility for the current crisis in TSRTC. They must initiate corrective measures by resolving the just demands of RTC staff who are on strike rather than removing them from services,” he said.

The CLP leader advised the State government to reduce its taxes on fuel and other taxes under various headings to provide relief to RTC. “Taxes on diesel alone is costing Rs 400 crore for TSRTC. The previous governments extended financial assistance to RTC from time to time, and the current government also must extend similar support,” he added.

Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the State government was making attempts to privatise the Corporation and warned against any such move. He stated that public transport system must be protected to extend non-profitable services to people of the State. He extended support to the RTC JAC member unions who are on strike.