Cong lacks sincerity to people’s welfare, says Harish Rao

By | Published: 11:50 pm 11:51 pm

Hyderabad: Finding fault with the Congress’ attitude in the Assembly, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the opposition party lacked commitment towards people’s welfare and development of the State.

The Minister pointed out that during the Business Advisory Committee meeting, Congress legislators had demanded more time and wanted the House to be run for several more days. “But today, all the seats in the Congress section are vacant. This reflects the Congress party’s commitment,” Harish Rao said during the discussion on demands for grants pertaining to irrigation department.

After a while, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy turned up in the Assembly. Rubbishing claims of the Congress on the irrigation projects, the Minister said many projects in erstwhile Mahabubnagar district were left pending for years. So much so that these projects were even referred to as pending projects. The Congress had even promised to complete the “pending projects” during election campaign. But it was the TRS government, which completed all the projects and transformed them into running projects, the Minister pointed out.

Further the Congress had completed 51,000 cubic metres works pertaining to Mid Manair project in eight years. On the other hand, the TRS government completed it in 2 to 3 years by taking up 5.07 lakh cubic metres works.

Similarly, the Congress spent about Rs.107 crore in eight years over Mid Manair project, while the TRS government spent Rs.617 crore and completed the project in a short time, he said.

Ridiculing the Congress for taking decades to complete Nagarjunasagar, Sriram Sagar, Jurala and other projects, the Finance Minister said TRS government had completed the Bhakta Ramdas and Tummilla projects in nine months.

“Mammoth Kaleshwaram project was completed in about 3.5 years, drawing the attention of entire nation,” said Harish Rao.

