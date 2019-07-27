Cong launches municipal polls campaign in Telangana

By | Published: 6:44 pm

Hyderabad: In an attempt to re-establish it’s presence and become more visible in the State, Congress party on Saturday launched its campaign for the upcoming municipal polls holding meetings and hoisting party flags in various municipal corporations’ limits.

The party leaders including Telagnana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy who took part in the programme at Huzurnagar, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka who attended the even in Madhira and other senior leaders of Congress, called on party workers to hoist Congress party flags on their homes. They also urged the workers to construct small platforms in the towns where flagpoles can be installed and the party flags hoisted from. They said though TRS and BJP appear to be critical of each other in public, in reality they were working together. It is only Congress that can ensure development of municipalities, they said.

Among those who took part in Saturday’s events were former TPCC president Ponnala Laxmaiah in Janagaon, former MLC Md Ali Shabbir in Kamareddy, MLC T Jeevan Reddy in Jagitial, MLA D Sridhar Babu in Manthani, TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar in Karimangar and former minister Sudarshan Reddy in Bodhan.

