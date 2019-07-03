Cong leader, others headed to Sarsala detained

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Congress’ Sirpur (T) Assembly constituency in-charge P Harish Rao and other leaders of Opposition were detained when they tried to visit Kotha Sarsala village on Wednesday.

Harish Rao, Mulugu MLA Seethakka, Manthani legislator D Sridhar Babu, leaders Jagga Reddy and Veeraiah were arrested and shifted to the Kerameri police station when they were headed for Kotha Sarsala on a ‘fact-finding mission’ following last week’s attack on Forest Department officials. Similarly, leaders of Left parties were not allowed to enter Kagaznagar, and were stopped by police in Mancherial.

The action follows restrictions imposed by the police on protests, assembly of more than 10 persons and agitations in Sirpur (T) Assembly constituency in the aftermath of the assault. Harish slammed the police for arresting him and others, and for inaction during the attack. He demanded the resignation of Sirpur (T) MLA K Konappa and Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy for failing to do justice to farmers involved in podu cultivation. He assured that they would fight until the government gave lands to the farmers.

