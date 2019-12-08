Cong leader represents to Governor for barrage in Mancerial

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Mancherial: Sirpur (T) Assembly Constituency Congress In-charge Dr Palvai Harish Rao urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to intervene and ask the State government to construct the proposed barrage across Pranahita river and other infrastructure for Sirpur (T) segment.

Harish submitted a representation to the Governor at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday. He was accompanied by renowned shoulder surgeon Dr Koushik Reddy.

Harish in the representation brought to the notice of the governor that the backward Kumram Bheem Asifabad was meted out injustice following shifting of the proposed barrage across Pranahita from Thummidihetti village in Koutala mandal to Kaleshwaram.

The area depends on rainfall and the government should take up the project for ensuring irrigation facilities, he mentioned.

The doctor turned politician sought Tamilisai to grant 132 kv power substation for Koutala mandal and urged her to take up the long-pending issue of including Are Kshytaria in the list of OBC communities identified by Union government. He wanted her to address the podu cultivation of tribals and better health facilities for the constituency.

Harish further requested the governor to set up an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) to impart technical education to local students and to help them in securing employment opportunities in manufacturers of paper and cement. He sought a probe into irregularities and wrongdoings of works taken up by Kaghaznagar municipality.

