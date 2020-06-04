Cong leaders meet Singareni victims’ kin

By | Published: 8:41 pm

Peddapalli: Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao found fault with Ministers for not consoling the family members of the four Singareni contract employees who died in a blast in open cast project-I, Ramagundam Region-III on Tuesday.

Hanumantha Rao on Thursday along with MLC Ramulu Naik, former Minister A Chandrasekhar and others consoled the family members of the blast victims.

Later, speaking to reporters, he said they expected the Telangana government to announce Rs 1 crore compensation to the victims on the lines of the Andhra Pradesh government which had provided similar compensation to the victims of LG polymers accident.

However, Singareni management washed it hands by announcing a compensation of Rs 40 lakh, he said.

Talking about alleged lock-up death in Manthani police station, Rao alleged that the victim Rangaiah died only because of third-degree punishment given to him by the police. Police should not use third-degree punishment on SCs and STs.

He wanted Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to order a CBI probe into the lock-up death case and punish the guilty police officers who were responsible for it. “The Chief Minister is registering illegal cases against Congress leaders when they tried to visit irrigation projects neglected by the State government, he added.

