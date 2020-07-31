Cong questions Govt move to postpone Apex Council meeting on Krishna Water

By | Published: 3:52 pm

Hyderabad: The Congress party has questioned the logic behind the Telangana government seeking postponement of the proposed Apex Council meeting to resolve the disputes between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the sharing of Krishna river water. The Telangana government wanted deferment of the meeting supposed to be held on August 5 to a further date.

AICC Secretary Challa Vamsichand Reddy addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here on Friday wondered how come the government want Apex council meeting to be held after August 20 , where as the last day for submission of tenders for the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme is August 10 and tenders are supposed to be finalized on August 19. “There is no point in holding the council meeting after that date,” he said. It seems that the Telangana government wants the tender process to go smooth without any hindrance, he said.

He also said that the State government has failed to respond in time when the Andhra Pradesh government announced its intentions and issued a GO on May 5, and also on July 15 when the AP government has called for tenders of the Rayalaseema Lift. “This deliberate inaction is under a plan to convert southern Telangana into a desert while making Rayalaseema into Ratanala Seema,” he said.

The Congress leader said that the AP government has not submitted project DPR despite of several requests by the Krishna River Management Board and Telangana can only seek justice from the Apex Council. “If the tenders are approved then the contractors will move court enabling the AP government to go ahead with construction of the project,” he said. He urged the Telangana government to seek for Apex Council meeting before August 10, so that Telangana can halt the process and seek for its cancellation.

