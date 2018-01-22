Cong ready to face early polls in Telangana, says Uttam

By | Published: 10:01 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Congress was fully prepared to face early polls in the State which are rumored to be proponed to December this year. He claimed that the party would win at least 70 seats if elections are held today and would register a clean sweep in South Telangana.

Reddy was speaking after Mangalpalli Sarpanch K Ashok Goud of TDP, ward members and hundreds of other workers from Ibrahimpatnam mandal joined the Congress at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday. TPCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ranga Reddy DCC president Kayam Mallesh and other senior leaders were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the TPCC chief said that the Leadership Development Mission in Reserved Constituencies (LDMRC), conceived by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and successfully implemented in Punjab and Gujarat elections, was giving good results in all 31 reserved seats in Telangana. “The concept would be replicated in many general constituencies across Telangana State,” he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that the Congress would launch the proposed bus yatra in February covering all 119 Assembly segments. However, it would be suspended during the budget session of Legislative Assembly and Council for a brief period. He also announced that Rahul Gandhi may address public meetings at one or two locations during the bus yatra. A massive public meeting will be held on June 2, the fourth Telangana Formation Day.