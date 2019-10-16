Cong says Huzurnagar poll results will teach TRS a lesson

By | Published: 5:04 pm

Suryapet: Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior Congress leader C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Wednesday said the public mandate in the by-election to Huzurnagar Assembly constituency would be a slap on the face of the TRS government, which, he alleged, was taking unilateral decisions.

Speaking at a media conference here, Raja Narsimha said the people of Huzurnagar “were eagerly waiting to teach a lesson to the TRS government by ensuring the defeat of its candidate in the by-election”. He alleged that a there was a huge scam in the execution of Kaleshwaram Project and Mission Bhagiratha, which are prestigious projects implemented by the State government. “The by-election comes as a opportunity to the people of Huzurnagar to put an end to family rule in the State, and they have a great role to play in this regard,” he maintained.

He asked the voters of Huzurnagar to teach a lesson to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who, he alleged, was behaving like a dictator in the last six months, by defeating TRS candidate. He exuded confidence that Congress candidate Uttam Padmavathi would enjoy a landslide victory in the by-election.

Stating that Congress was supporting the TSRTC employees’ strike, he said that Congress would stand by the RTC employees till their issues are resolved. He held the Chief Minister responsible for the debt burden of the public transport system TSRTC.

Suryapet District Congress Committee president Cheviti Venkanna and others were also present.

