Cong, TDP should rent out their offices: Jagadish

Yadadri-Bhongir: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday said that both the national parties Congress and BJP were struggling for their existence in the State due to the TRS wave in all elections.

Participating as the chief guest of the swearing-in ceremony of chairman of Mothkur municipality, Jagadish Reddy said the opposition parties had been wiped out from the State with the series of defeats in the elections. “Gandhi Bhavan and NTR Trust Bhavan, headquarters of the Congress and TDP, can be rented out by the leadership of the two parties soon,” he ridiculed.

When the TRS party was floated at Jala Drushyam on April 27, 2001, the Congress and TDP dismissed it as transient as a bubble. “But, the Congress has almost lost its existence in the State in the aftermath of TRS emerging as a strong political force in Telangana State,” he said, and attributed the situation to the public support to the TRS government due to its welfare schemes and development programmes being implemented in the State. The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had ensured that Telangana emerged as a model State in the country in implementation of welfare schemes, he added.

He said that the Chief Minister had opened up a new model of governance by taking up innovative decisions for the welfare of the people and development of the State. The welfare schemes of the State government – Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR Kits and Mission Bhagiratha have grabbed global attention. The people of neighbouring State were also bringing pressure on their government for schemes for the welfare of the farmers on the lines of Telangana State.

The Chief Minister has proved that there would be no anti-incumbency in the elections if the government was extended effective administration to the people. The TRS has won all Zilla Parishad Chairmen posts in local bodies’ elections in the State by creating a record in a history, he noted.

Thungathurthy MLA Gadari Kishore told that the State government had already sanctioned funds for development of newly formed Mothkur municipality. An action plan will be prepared for the development of the municipality based on works required in its wards, he added.

Chairman of Telangana State Cooperative Oilseeds Growers Federation K Rama Krishna Reddy, State Higher Education Council member Onteddu Narsimha Reddy also attended the programme.

