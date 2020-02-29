Cong will support any Bill on farmers: Kodanda Reddy

By | Published: 7:20 pm

Hyderabad: Kisan Congress national vice-president Kodanda Reddy said Congress will support the New Municipal Act if it is introduced in this budget session. He wanted the government to introduce the Bill in the current session.

He said this at a media conference after participating in a meeting with TPCC leaders and legislators at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday in preparation for the ensuing budget session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly and Council.

Party MLC Jeevan Reddy said that Congress would not obstruct any Bill that would be introduced by the government pertaining to the welfare of farmers.

“However, there is no clarity on farm loan waiver, farmers are not receiving Rythu Bima and Rytu Bandhu money,” he said claiming that over 60,000 farmers died after bifurcation of the State. He said that it was reported that only farmers who had land holdings of less than 3 acres were receiving Rythu Bandhu.

He demanded extension of Rythu Bandhu to all farmers without any restrictions and immediate waiver of all farmers’ loans. “We demand the Telangana government to procure all the red gram available with the farmers,” Jeevan Reddy said while criticising Nizamabad MP D Arvind for his inability to bring Turmeric Board to the State. He said that Congress MPs would raise the issue in the Parliament and fight for an exclusive board and not a regional branch.

Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy said that Congress would fight for the sake of farmers during the budget session. He alleged that the State government had failed to allocate land to SCs and STs in the State. He also criticised the TRS government saying that Mission Kakatiya programme had just remained on paper. He reminded that desiltation of water bodies had begun during the time of Kiran Kumar Reddy but had been stopped due to bifurcation of the State.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .