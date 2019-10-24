Congress activist tries to end life in Kamareddy

By | Published: 9:05 pm

Kamareddy: A Congress activist made a suicide attempt at Rameshwarpally village of Kamareddy district on Thursday, against the defeat of the party candidate in the Huzurnagar bypoll.

The Congress activist, Swamy, poured kerosene on himself at Rameshwarpally village of Bhiknoor mandal in Kamareddy district and tried to set himself ablaze for the defeat of the Congress candidate, Uttam Padmavathi Reddy, by a huge margin in the byelection to the Huzurnagar Assembly seat.

Villagers, who gathered around him, prevented him from setting himself ablaze and called in the police. Police reached the spot and took him into custody. Swamy expressed agony over the shocking defeat of the Congress in Huzurnagar.

