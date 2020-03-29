Congress alleges delay in supply of rice to poor

By | Published: 5:15 pm

Hyderabad: Former Leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir has said that the TRS government in the state failed to supply ration and other essential commodities to poor people despite the lockdown completing more than one week.

Shabbir Ali, in a media statement on Sunday, said that the people of Telangana, especially poor, middle class, salaried, daily wage earners, labourers and other weaker sections were living in an extremely bad condition with no food to eat and no access to other facilities.

“While the total lockdown is essential to prevent further spread of Coronavirus, it is the duty of the government to provide food and other commodities to people during the lockdown period. We don’t want people to suffer from Coronavirus. But we also don’t want them to die of hunger,” he said.

The Congress leader said that the Chief Minister had promised supply of 12 kg free rice and Rs. 1500 each to nearly 87 lakh White Ration card holders. Even after one week, no arrangements have been made to provide the promised help.

“Both PM Modi and CM KCR are trying to convert a tragedy into an event. They are more interested in creating ‘picture’ opportunities for the media than addressing the real issues. The lockdown was not properly planned and its execution was horrible,” he said. Further, he said that the quantity of rice should be increased substantially in view of extension of lockdown till April 15. He said other commodities including Dal, Sugar, Salt, Wheat, etc., should be also be given at free of cost.

