Congress belittling Constitution: TRS

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: TRS rubbished the allegations of Congress party over merger of Telangana Congress Legislative Party in TRS Legislative Party after 12 Congress MLAs switched over to the ruling party. They stated that the merger was approved by the Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly as per the Constitution after two-thirds of Congress MLAs submitted a resolution seeking their merger in TRSLP.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, TRS secretary Gattu Ramachandra Rao felt that the Congress leaders were belittling the Constitution of India by questioning the Speaker’s decision. He pointed out that it was Congress leaders who encouraged defections of TRS MLAs into the Congress party in an unconstitutional and undemocratic manner during the seperate Telangana movement.

“It is absurd that the Congress which is an epitome of immorality and undemocratic, is accusing the TRS of encouraging defections. They had no objections to merge Praja Rajyam Party in the Congress nor did they object to joining of TRS MLAs, MLCs and even MPs in their party. Congress leaders must stop making fun of themselves in the public and play the role of an Opposition,” Ramachandra Rao said. He stated that all Congress MLAs who joined TRSLP as per the Constitution were now part of TRSLP and the Congress leaders opposing the decision of the Speaker were only disrespecting the Constitution as well as Dr BR Ambedkar.

MLC Satyavathi Rathod said the Congress leaders were trying to obstruct the elected representatives from exercising their Constitutional rights. She condemned the statements of TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. She stated that all MLAs who joined TRS, respected people’s verdict and joined TRS only to fulfill their promises to the people.

“There is a leadership crisis in Congress. The legislators and even people of their own constituencies are not ready to trust the grand old party which failed them repeatedly. Hence, they gave verdict in favour of TRS in several elections so far,” she added. MP Maloth Kavitha and MLC M Srinivas Reddy were also present.

