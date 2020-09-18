Congress, BJP can only compete for second place in Dubbak: Harish

Harish Rao said the people of Dubbak constituency were chanting Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s name and were flaunting the car symbol of the ruling party since the constituency witnessed immense development post Telangana formation.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday said the Congress did not have the right candidate to field in Dubbak by-election and the BJP had no cadre at all in the constituency.

Addressing students and youth wings of the TRS at Mirudoddi Mandal headquarters, Harish Rao said the people of Dubbak constituency were chanting Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s name and were flaunting the car symbol of the ruling party since the constituency witnessed immense development post Telangana formation.

Stating that the BJP and Congress candidates can at best fight for the second place, Rao said the two national parties must realise that it would be hard to get their deposits back in the by-election.

Pointing out that the TRS government had put an end to the woes of drinking water needs, the Minister said the government will also supply irrigation water by coming Vanakalam once the distributary canals of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme are ready. “The BJP is in power in 18 States in the country, but none of their governments implemented schemes such as free electricity supply for the farm sector, Aasara pensions covering various sections of society and several other welfare schemes,” he said.

Since Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao had his schooling in Dubbak, Harish Rao said he knows the hardships of beedi workers. Stating that the Congress and BJP leaders visit constituencies only during election time, he said the elected representatives of TRS, however, spending every day among the people.

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy accused the Congress and BJP parties of creating hurdles in Telangana’s development. “While the Chief Minister wanted to build the Mallanna Sagar project in Dubbak constituency, leaders from these two national parties filed cases in the court to delay the project,” he said, adding that the Union government was also opposed to several farmer-friendly schemes such as extending MSP to agriculture produce.

MLC, Farooq Hussain and others were present.

Earlier, Rao inaugurated two 108 ambulances and a guest house in Mirudoddi Mandal. The Minister announced that the government had recently granted Rs 12 crore for laying new roads in Dubbak constituency. He also laid a foundation stone for double bedroom houses at Indupriyal village with an outlay of Rs 75 lakhs. Forest Development Corporation Chairman, Vanteru Prathap Reddy, DCCB, Chairman, Chitti Devendar Reddy were present.

