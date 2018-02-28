Congress, BJP neglected farmers: KCR

By | Published: 12:51 am

Adilabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao once again lashed out at both the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for neglecting the farming sector. He vowed to fight against the Union Government for ensuring MSP to paddy produce. He was addressing a meeting with public representatives of Adilabad and Boath Assembly constituency in District Institute for Education Training (DIET) ground here on Tuesday.

“I will stick to my words in a meeting held with farmers’ body in Karimnagar. The two national parties must be ashamed for ignoring the farming sector. They can prove their sincerity and commitment towards the agrarian community. Why don’t they ensure justice to the farmers? Why did they fail to provide minimum support price to farmers of different produce?” he questioned.

Rao announced that he would lead a fight against the Centre for bringing back the past glory to the farming sector and for demanding MSP to paddy produce if required. “It is not fair to ignore the welfare of farmers. If agrarian community of the country is strengthened, rural economy would be improved,” he asserted.

CM extends help

The Chief Minister offered to extend solutions to challenges of tribals by providing an opportunity to meet him in Hyderabad anytime. “Any section or community can meet me along with your MLAs or MP for resolving any issue. You should not indulge in fights among yourselves,” he suggested.

“I was pained upon learning about the internal conflicts between tribals of Adilabad district, which is usually a calm region. Certain jobless parties are trying to create differences among the tribals and thus disturb the peace of this region. You don’t trust their words and fall prey to their cheap tactics,” Rao asserted. He made these statements in wake of the recent clashes between Adivasis and Lambadas.