Congress covering its failures, says Vinod Kumar

By | Published: 11:32 pm

Hyderabad: The State Planning Board Vice Chairman, B Vinod Kumar said the blame game the Congress leadership has been indulging in on the proposed Tummidihatti project was intended to cover up failure of the Congress party government to implement it during its long tenure in the undivided State.

In a statement issued, he said that the criticism leveled against the State government by the Congress Party leaders who visited Tummidihatti on Monday smacks of their total ignorance of the key issues involved in the implementation of the project beside lack of basic understanding of the water yields in Godavari at the place where the project was proposed.

The Congress leaders, before they venture to talk about the proposed project, should realise what the CWC has said on the water availability. Way back in 2008, the CWC had made it clear in unequivocal terms that there was no scope to get 160 tmc of water sought to be drawn from the project at the proposed place. The Congress leaders chose to be silent rather deliberately on the water availability aspect.

Even in 2015, the Hydrology Directorate of the CWC wrote to the Pranahita Chief Engineer raising serious objections on the detailed project report submitted by the undivided State.

The CWC pointed out that ‘as evident from the detailed water availability studies carried out by Project authorities and this office in the last few years, the net water availability at the barrage location is about 165 tmc at 75 per cent dependability which includes perceived surpluses from the share of upper states.’

It directed the project authorities to reexamine the proposals made in the DPR. After formation of Telangana State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, as he had mentioned in his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi dated February 11, 2016, had personally taken up the matter with his Maharashtra counterpart after carrying out major design modifications for the optimum utilisation of water for Telangana. As per the revised DPR of prepared by WAPCOS, the project will comprise of two components – Pranahita ( Rs 4231 crores) and Kaleshwaram ( Rs 71,436 crores). The project was included in the list of Prime Minister’s relief package for distressed districts. He also requested the Prime Minister to accord national project status to the integrated Kaleshwaram project comprising of the two components, he recalled.

He said the government still remained committed to the proposal to construct barrage at Tummidihatti. Clearances from the national wild life board had become an uphill task as the proposed barrage at Tummidihatti will be falling in the buffer zone of the Chaprala Wild Life Sanctuary.

The construction of the project at the place involved alignment issues that called for construction of 6.5 km long barrage. The government is studying alternatives. Engineers are working on it as desired by the Chief Minister. He wanted the Congress leaders Uttam Kumar Reddy, Jeevan Reddy and other to refrain from making baseless attributions. It is high time they all come forward to join hands with the government in the interest of the State and its people, he stressed.

