Congress declares candidates for Telangana MLC polls

By | Published: 6:52 pm

Hyderabad: Congress on Monday said it will field Uday Mohan Reddy from Rangareddy district, Komatireddy Laxmi Reddy from Nalgonda and Inugula Venkatramreddy from Warangal local bodies constituencies for the upcoming MLC election in Telangana.

Nominations for the election end on Tuesday and the voting is scheduled for May 31. TRS on Sunday announced that it will field former Minister P Mahender Reddy, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy and Thera Chinnapa Reddy from Ranga Reddy, Warangal and Nalgonda constituencies respectively for the election.

Congress has been seeking postponement of these elections saying no voters list exists for these polls, and as per the State Election Commission, the outgoing MPTCs and ZPTCs instead of those who will be declared elected on May 27, will have the chance to vote.

Telangana Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said his party already brought the issue to the notice of the Election Commission of India, and that the party was preparing to move the Supreme Court too on this issue.

