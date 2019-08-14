Congress demands health emergency in Telangana

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Congress on Wednesday demanded that a health emergency be declared in Telangana because of the reported widespread prevalence of seasonal fevers, include dengue.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Congress Legislature Party leader, said the State government was not taking any steps to contain the spread of seasonal fevers. “The government is not paying any attention to the health of the people,” he said.

Vikramarka said Congress leaders will, from August 19, visit every district headquarters hospital, and inspect the conditions and services. “When we question the government on lack of adequate services to patients at government hospitals or the conditions in these facilities, all that the government does is to criticise us instead of taking steps to improve the situation. We went to Niloufer Hosptial and informed the government about the conditions there, but nothing was done so far,” he said.

People across the State are suffering from fevers, but there was not a single review on the health sector, Vikramarka said, adding that the Health Minister abandoned his responsibilities to the people of the State.

The senior Congress leader said those who left the party did so for personal benefit and “we are speaking with those who were saying they want to leave Congress”.

On BJP State president Dr K Laxman’s comments that Gandhi Bhavan, Congress’ headquarters, will soon have to hang a ‘for sale’ sign, Vikramarka said BJP and TRS were in cahoots, and had secret understandings.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter