Congress demands judicial inquiry into cases of crime against women in TS

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Tuesday sought a judicial inquiry into the recent incidents of attacks on women in the State including that of Disha with a provision of looking into the alleged negligence of the police who wasted crucial time in the name of jurisdiction. The age-old party also demanded for handing over all the cases for trial in fast track courts for speedy justice.

Addressing a press conference, party MLC Jeevan Reddy attributed the spurt in attacks on women to the callous nature of the police. “The police in the State who were given all the facilities are simply trying to be in good books of the leaders of the ruling party. Encounter of the accused in Disha case is not the solution for the failure of the police to react in the first place,” he said. He opined that Disha would have been saved if the police reacted when her parents tried to lodge a complaint with them.

He said that alcohol has been the main reason behind many of these attacks on women. “There are at least 14 such incidents of attacks on women in recent times in the State and majority of them belong to weaker sections of the society,” Jeevan Reddy said. He criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for saluting KCR for the encounter of suspects in Disha’s rape and murder case in Telangana. “KCR has recently hiked TSRTC bus charges. Would Jagan Reddy say hats off to that also, he questioned.

