Congress demands judicial probe into RTC affairs

Hyderabad: The Congress demanded that the State government order a probe by a sitting High Court judge on the state of affairs in TSRTC.

Addressing a press conference, All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan called for the probe saying it should include matters such as income, losses, assets, liabilities and all other aspects of the corporation.

Sravan said all employees and workers have a constitutional right to form a union to represent their interests. “If this is wrong, then why did the Chief Minister hold talks with representatives of TGOs and TNGOs?” he asked. The Chief Minister had already decided to privatise RTC and was now blaming union leaders and workers for the same, he added.

He also questioned the Chief Minister’s claim that as the then Transport Minister in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, he had turned the corporation around from losses to profits. “If this is true, what stopped him from doing the same in the past five years as the Chief Minister?” Sravan asked.

