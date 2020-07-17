Congress demands Maha govt to shift Varavara Rao to Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:11 pm

Hyderabad: AICC secretary and Maharashtra In charge Sampath Kumar has demanded that the Maharashtra government immediately release poet and activist Varavara Rao who has tested positive for Covid.

In a statement here on Friday, Sampath Kumar urged the government to immediately shift him to Hyderabad and provide him best of the treatment.

The Congress leader, who spoke with Maharashtra Health Minister and also AICC Secretary Amith Deshmukh on Friday, also sought their help in securing the release of the activist. The AICC secretary also spoke with Varavara Rao’s family here and assured them of all help. The Congress leader described Varavara Rao as south India’s biggest civil rights activist who has struggled for the rights of the poor and the deprived.

“The Maharashtra government must release periodical health bulletin of Varavara Rao who is at present receiving treatment in Mumbai’s JJ hospital. His family members are worried about him, and hence, he must be treated in the presence of his family members,” Sampath Kumar said.

