Congress failed as oppn party, says Koppula Eshwar

By | Published: 9:22 pm

Hyderabad: The Congress failed to play its role as a responsible opposition party in the State and limited itself to criticising the ruling TRS with baseless allegations, Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar said on Sunday. He said the Congress leaders were unable to understand the redesigning of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) which ensured that major reservoirs in the State are filled to their capacity.

In an informal interaction with mediapersons at TRS Legislative Party office here, Eshwar said that water availability in Godavari at Kaleshwaram was about 240 tmc and Yellampally project remained to be an integral part of the Kaleshwaram project. “Congress legislators like T Jeevan Reddy and D Sridhar Babu are suffering lack of understanding of Kaleshwaram project. If Godavari and all reservoirs constructed on it are brimming with water today, it is

only due to Kaleshwaram LI Scheme,” he explained.

The Minister felt that the Congress leaders were being irresponsible with regard to municipal elections and pointed out that people taught a fitting lesson to the Congress during the Assembly and gram panchayat elections earlier for their false propaganda against the TRS and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He said BJP also had a wrong notion about emerging as a major party in the State, forgetting that people restricted the BJP candidates to third or fourth position in various elections till recently and winning four Lok Sabha seats does not give them popular mandate from people of the State.

Eeshwar said there was nothing wrong if IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao was named the successor of Chandrashekhar Rao. “Rama Rao proved his leadership capabilities as TRS working president and also led the party to a thumping victory in GHMC elections,” he said, and predicted that both Congress and BJP will be defeated in the municipal elections.

