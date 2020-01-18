Congress hammered out electoral deal with CPI, CPM, TDP: Uttam

By | Published: 6:50 pm

Suryapet: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday said that the Congress members should work in coordination with CPI(M), CPI and TDP in Huzurnagar and Nereducharla in municipal elections as there was pre-poll alliance with them in these two municipalities.

Speaking at a meeting of the Congress leaders held at Huzurnagar, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress leaders should strive for victory of Congress candidates in all municipalities in the district. The party cadre needs to work unitedly to take on the conspiracies by the ruling TRS party which had been resorting to threaten the voters to win the polls, he said. In the municipal elections, the voters should exercise their franchise without any fear or pressure from the ruling party leaders, he added.

He also suggested the Congress candidates to depute those who were chosen as polling agents, as the counting agents also as they would have the knowledge on the polling pattern. With the help of other opposition parties, the agents of Congress candidates should resist if the ruling party leaders try to any undemocratic practices at the polling booth, he said.

Stating that the Congress had an understanding with the CPI(M), CPI and the TDP in municipal elections of Huzurnagar and Nereducharla Municipalities, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that out of 28 candidates of the panel in Huzurnagar municipality, CPI, CPI(M) and TDP have fielded their candidates in one ward. In remaining 25 wards, the parties would support the Congress candidates, he said asking the Congress members to vote for the candidates of these parties in their respective wards.

In Nereducharla Municipality, the Congress is also supporting two candidates of CP(M) and one candidate from TDP. The CPI(M), CPI and TDP members should also work for the victory of the Congress candidates in these two municipalities as per the understanding, he added.

