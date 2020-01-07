Congress has no future in Karimnagar: Kamalakar

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Tuesday said the Congress has no future in Karimnagar. Both Congress and BJP are going to lose in the municipal elections, he said.

The Minister was speaking at a function where Congress leader and former corporator, Mechineni Ashok Rao and former Teachers’ union leader, Damara Mahender Reddy joined TRS.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed confidence to capture Karimnagar Municipal Corporation and four municipalities of district, Jammikunta, Huzurabad, Choppadandi and Kothapalli.

Stating that only hard-working party workers would be fielded in municipal elections, he appealed the party cadre to work together for the victory of party candidates.

In the entire country, Telangana has become a role model in development and Karimnagar town was competing for second place among developing towns of the State.

Minister promised to develop KMC as a model corporation in the State. Pattana Pragathi on the lines of palle pragathi would also be conducted in the town after municipal polls, he informed.

