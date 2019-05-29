Congress has no moral right to criticise KCR, KTR: TRSV

By | Published: 12:37 am

Nalgonda: TRSV state secretary Bommaraboina Nagarjuna on Wednesday made it clear that Congress leaders Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Revanth Reddy have no moral right to criticise the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS working president K Taraka Rama Rao.

Speaking at a media conference held in R&B Guest house at Nalgonda, Nagarjuna said that the Congress leaders have been making irrelevant comments against the Chief Minister and TRS working president to exhibit their existence in the politics of the state. The people of the state were bring the TRS into the power again in elections-2018 by showing confidence on the Chief Minister, who brought significant chances in their live by taking up several welfare schemes. Telangana state has also witnessed remarkable development in the last five years. Unable to act as constructive opposition, the Congress has turned as anti-development force and trying to misguide the people with false propaganda, he added. The Congress leaders should keep it in the mind that TRS has own MP seats more than their party in the state in Lok Sabha elections.

He exuded confidence that TRS would win majority of ZPTC and MPTC elections in Zilla Parishad elections also. He demanded Revanth Reddy to tender apology to Taraka Rama Rao. Otherwise, TRSV would teach a befitted lesson to Revanth Reddy, who has habit of making baseless allegations against the TRS government, he warned.