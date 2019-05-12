Congress hopeful of good results: Scindia

By | Published: 1:01 pm

Gwalior: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday exercised his franchise and said the party was hopeful of getting good results in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“In a democracy the fight is always interesting as it brings interesting results. And I am hopeful that in Madhya Pradesh the results will come in favour of the Congress,” Scindia said after voting here.

Pointed out that the BJP was raising the issue of nationalism in its political campaign, he said: “Patriotism is not a personal property of a single party as it belongs to every citizen of the country.”

Slamming the earlier BJP-led NDA government for releasing JeM leader Masood Azhar, Scindia said: “A party under whose rule the biggest terrorist attack happened on Parliament and whose Foreign Minister escorted Masood Azhar to Pakistan should not talk about nationalism.”

To a question about the BJP fielding Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal, Scindia said: “Every party has the right to field any candidate from anywhere and the people also have the right to elect the right candidate.”