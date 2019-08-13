Congress interested only in political mileage: BJP

By | Published: 11:32 pm

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana unit spokesman Krishna Saagar Rao on Tuesday pointed out that no Congress leader from the State had so far condemned utterances of Congress senior leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on bifurcation of the State.

In a statement issued here, he recalled that Aiyar had gone on record stating that the objective of his party in dividing the State of Andhra Pradesh was not fulfilled. He also called it a historical blunder committed by the party.

“The Congress is not interested in Telangana State. It is only interested in political mileage it can derive by taking up the cause of Telangana State,” he asserted.

He said neither the Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy nor any other leader of the party State unit had condemned it so far, which amply proved the double standards of the Congress and its leaders.

