‘Congress is opposed to NRC as it will cause hardships to the poor’

Hyderabad: AICC Spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is a great cause of concern as it will cause immense hardship and discrimination for poor Indians. Addressing media here he said that the Congress has always stood against religious persecution of minorities in the sub-continent but has never made it a political issue.

“The BJP government has repeatedly put its political agenda before national interests ,” he said. There have been spontaneous protests in the universities, IITs, IIMs and other leading academic institutions against the divisive agenda and anti-people policies of the government which has betrayed their trust, he said.

The AICC spokesperson opined that the CAA and the NRC are effort by the government to shift people‘s attention from the economic distress. “The country has been pushed into the anti-people policies of the government, and that unemployment has now reached its highest levels in 45 years and rural consumption has declined for the first time in 40 years,” he said.

TRS playing opportunistic politics

TPCC Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy however said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government is playing opportunistic politics . “The TRS supported the BJP on the issue of NRC, demonetisation and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao even asked his cadre not to criticise Narendra Modi,” he said . He argued that the TRS then went ahead and supported GST, BJP’s presidential candidate., Triple Talaq and also on the issue of abrogation of Article 370. He said that the state Congress will go ahead with its proposed “Save India, Save Constitution,” rally on the party’s foundation day on 28 December.

Give equal pay to Pastors

AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar, alleged that the TRS government has failed to keep the promises it made to the Christian community in the state. He demanded payment of honorarium to Pastors similar to that of Imams. “Jesus wont forgive the KCR government for forgetting to build a Christian Bhavan and also failing to create a Fund for Pastors and Reverends,” Sampath said.

