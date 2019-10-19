Congress lashes out at Telangana govt

By | Published: 10:25 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leaders launched a scathing attack on the State government for not resuming talks with TSRTC staff, despite High Court orders. They alleged that if not for the courts, the fate of TSRTC staff would have been worse as the State government was adamant to have its way rather than resolving the issues amicably.

Speaking to mediapersons at Kanchanbagh police station following his arrest while participating in the State bandh here, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the government was trying to suppress a people’s movement. He felt that without intervention of the judiciary, the situation could have been much worse. He said MP K Keshav Rao, who claimed to be partial towards TSRTC staff, must have participated in the strike.

Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu condemned the alleged attacks on Congress and NSUI leaders, stating that they were being arrested at the behest of the Chief Minister. He suggested that the Chief Minister holds talks with the RTC staff rather than dillydallying with the issue even after the High Court ordered to hold talks. He wanted Ministers T Harish Rao, KT Rama Rao and Etela Rajender to participate in the RTC strike.

