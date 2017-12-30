Congress launches Smaskretika Sena

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Friday launched ‘Samskritika Sena’ (Cultural Army) to spread party’s message among the people.

“The cultural wing will be an important wing of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC). Like other frontal organisations, it will have a regular body and district units,” TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said after launching the ‘Samskretika Sena’ at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram on Friday evening. ‘Samskretika Sena’ will be headed by famous folk singer Yepuri Somanna.