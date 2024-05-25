Medak: Congress leader attacks BRS councillor with petrol

The attack, apparently with the intent of setting Nagaraju on fire, was thwarted just in time by others present at the spot before Ganesh could light a matchstick.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 May 2024, 08:26 PM

Medak: In a brash display of the arrogance of having the ruling party’s support, a Congress leader attacked the BRS Ramayampet town president and municipal councillor Gajawada Nagaraju in public view, even as the latter had come to him to amicably settle an issue between them.

The incident, which happened in Ramayampet town of Medak district on Saturday, saw Congress leader Pochammala Ganesh emptying a five-litre petrol can on Nagaraju.

Also Read RS Praveen Kumar to be elevated as BRS general secretary

The attack, apparently with the intent of setting Nagaraju on fire, was thwarted just in time by others present at the spot before Ganesh could light a matchstick.

Nagaraju, who had come to meet Ganesh and settle an issue between them in the presence of elders, was rushed to the Government Hospital in Ramayampet, where doctors said he was struggling to open his eyes since the petrol was splashed directly into his eyes. He was later rushed to the Government Hospital in Kamareddy for further treatment.

Meanwhile, Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao condemned the attack on the BRS leader. Seeking the arrest of the Ganesh, Harish Rao said the BRS cadre would not fear such attacks and would remain the voice of the people.

Harish Rao was expected to visit Nagaraju later in the evening. Ramayampet Inspector Venkatesh said Ganesh’s family had given one acre of land, which was in his mother’s name, for development to Nagaraju. When an issue cropped up on the same, they had sat down before elders to sort out the issue.

However, in between Ganesh threw petrol on Nagaraju in a bid to set him on fire. The rest of the people present there prevented him and rushed Nagaraju to hospital, he said, adding that an “appropriate” case would be filed against Ganesh after enquiring with the witnesses. The police termed the differences between the two as financial and personal.

However, BRS leader Kantareddy Tirupathi Reddy said Ganesh had acted against the agreement and attacked Nagaraju since the Congress was in power. The people would certainly teach a lesson to the Congress for supporting such people, he said.

Former MLA M Padma Devendar Reddy visited Nagaraju at his residence and promised all support from the party.