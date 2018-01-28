Congress leader from Armoor joins TRS

By | Published: 10:17 pm

Nizamabad: Armoor former Municipal Chairman, Congress leader and Padmashali Sangam district president, Triveni Gangadhar, on Sunday, joined TRS in Hyderabad, in the presence of Nizamabad MP Kavitha.

By seeing TRS-led government’s development activities and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s governance, Gangadhar joined TRS.

Nizamabad MP Kavitha and Armoor MLA Jeevan Reddy presented TRS stole to Gangadhar at Kavitha’s house in Hyderabad.

At the occasion, he said by seeing TRS government’s functioning he decided to join the party and would work for development of Armoor town.

MP Kavitha said by joining hands with Gangahdar, TRS would strengthen Armoor Assembly Constituency as well as Nizamabad district.