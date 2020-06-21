Congress leader Hanumantha Rao tests Covid-19 positive

By | Published: 11:07 am

Hyderabad: Congress party senior leader V Hanumantha Rao was admitted to Apollo Hospitals after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Rao had undergone coronavirus testing in a private laboratory and later got himself admitted to Apollo Hospitals for treatment.

The hospital officials said that the 72-year-old senior Congress leader is under round the clock observation, as he falls into high risk of age group.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .