Congress leaders arrested in Mancherial

By | Published: 11:05 pm

Mancherial: Congress legislators D Sridhar Babu and Seethakka, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, Sirpur (T) constituency in-charge P Harish Rao, Mancherial DCC president K Surekha and leaders Jagga Reddy and A Laxman were arrested when they were on their way to Kotha Sarsala village of Kaghaznagar mandal on Thursday. The same group was arrested in Kaghaznagar on Wednesday.

The leaders, who were members of a fact-finding committee, were planning to verify the reasons behind the attack on FRO Ch Anitha and other officials by a mob led by Koneru Krishna, the brother of Sirpur (T) MLA K Konappa.

They were detained at the residence of former MLC K Prem Sagar Rao and were shifted to Mancherial police station.

They alleged that the State government was suppressing the voice of the opposition. They said officials were not resolving Podu or shifting cultivation issue even as Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had assured the villagers to address the issue if voted to power. They criticised MLA Konappa for resorting to assaulting public servants working in his constituency.

The leaders vowed to fight until the issue was resolved. Members of the Congress raised slogans against the arrests and sought justice for farmers of shifting cultivation.

Krishna and 31 others were booked under various Sections of the IPC for their role in the gruesome attack on the forest officials. They were sent to judicial remand. Krishna had resigned from the post of Vice-chairperson, Zilla Parishad and Kaghaznagar ZPTC member as well, following outcry against him. Kaghaznagar DSP and Rural Inspector were suspended for dereliction of duties.

