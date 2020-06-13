Congress leaders’ attempts to visit Godavari foiled

By | Published: 9:12 pm

Hyderabad: Several Congress leaders were restricted by police from staging Godavari Jala Deeksha at project sites on Godavari river in the State on Saturday. The party gave a call to its cadre to participate in the protests alleging incompletion of irrigation projects by the TRS government in the past six years. The TPCC assigned senior leaders to stage the protests at various project sites.

Startled by the developments, the party has demanded the Governor to invoke her powers under Section 8 of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014, to take control over law and order in the State. “The police in the State who have been obstructing us from visiting project sites also stopped the Governor from visiting NIMS hospital,” Mohammad Shabbir Ali, former Congress floor leader in legislative council, alleged. He wanted the Governor to utilise her powers under the Act to set right the government.

The senior leader asked whether the Kaleshwaram project is limited to Siddipet and Sircilla. “The government by spending very little money can irrigate Kamareddy and Nizamabad, but it is not doing so. The Congress has constructed Yellampalli, Mid and Lower Manair projects which now have become lifelines for Kaleshwaram,” he said.

Legal action against police: Uttam

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, addressing mediapersons, said the Congress would meet the Governor to complain about the arrests by the police. He said that the party would also explain the scenario in the State to the Centre and initiate legal action against the police. He said that party leaders had been arrested while they were on the way to visit projects.

“On June 2, our leaders were restricted from visiting projects on River Krishna in a similar manner. We have written a letter to the DGP seeking permission but there is no reply from his office, nor he lifts the phone,” he said.

He further alleged that the TRS government had set aside the projects built by Congress under the name of redesigning only for kickbacks. “A few police officers have become stooges for the government. Instead of IPS, they have become KPS,” he said. He questioned why Covid-related restrictions were imposed on Congress leaders while the ruling party leaders were freely roaming across the State.

He said that Congress had launched 33 irrigation projects worth lakhs of rupees during 2004-2014 but the TRS government had been intentionally delaying their construction. “They must explain why they have not taken up Tummidihatti, which would have got us the national status. The Kondapochamma Sagar which was recently inaugurated by the Chief Minister has reportedly developed cracks,” he said.

