Congress leaders extend solidarity to MLA Veeraiah

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Kothagudem: Congress leaders on Tuesday expressed their ire over the booking of cases against Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah for allegedly violating lockdown rules.

Party leaders Bhatti Vikramarka, D Sridhar Babu, K Rajagopal Reddy and P Balram Naik, speaking to the press at Bhadrachalam, extended solidarity to the MLA and cautioned the police against filing cases against Congress leaders.

It may be recalled that police booked cases against the MLA and 27 others on April 22 for allegedly violating lockdown rules during distribution of essential commodities to poor tribals in Bhadrachalam constituency.

The Congress leaders alleged that some police officials were acting in a biased manner. they said police were filing cases against Congress leaders for helping the poor while no action was taken against the ruling party leaders.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .