Congress leaders held for trying to install Ambedkar’s statue in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed in Punjagutta when senior Congress leader and former MP V Hanumanth Rao, along with other leaders and party activists, tried to install a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar after removing the statue of former Chief Minister the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy at Punjagutta crossroads on Tuesday morning.

Rao, former Congress MP GV Harsha Kumar and 20 other party workers, reached the Hyderabad Central Mall junction and tried to install the statue. Supporters of the YSRCP had also gathered at the same place to prevent any attempt to remove the statue of YSR from the spot. Both the groups raised slogans against each other, following which the police tried to disperse them. The statue of Dr Ambedkar that was kept in a vehicle was immediately shifted to the Goshamahal police stadium.

“When the police tried to stop them from going ahead, Rao and others verbally abused the police personnel and manhandled them,” Punjagutta Inspector B Mohan Kumar said, adding that Rao and others were then shifted to Bolaram police station.

Following a complaint from Sub-Inspector M Satish Kumar, the police registered a case under Sections 143, 153A, 353,188 r/w 34 of Indian Penal Code against Rao and others and arrested them. They were later produced before the court and remanded.