Congress leaders join TRS in Sangareddy

By | Published: 4:38 pm

Sangareddy: Congress Party suffered a massive jolt in Sangareddy Constituency, which is being represented party senior leader and MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy with several key leaders and councillors of Sangareddy Municipality joining Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) in the presence of Finance Minister, T Harish Rao and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and former MLA Chintha Prabhakar here in Sangareddy on Tuesday. Councillors, Sheik Saber, Boina Vijayalakshmi, Mumtaz Begum and several other leaders joined the ruling party.

Welcoming the Congress leaders into party’s fold, senior TRS leader Harish Rao said that many leaders from Opposition parties were coming forward to join the TRS because they believed that development was possible only with Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao led TRS government.

Accusing the State Congress leaders of making baseless allegations on the ruling party, Rao has said that senior Congress leaders like Abhishek Singhvi were praising the TRS government’s work. Rao has further alleged that the Congress had even failed to do justice to its role as the main opposition party in Telangana. He has again reminded the gathering that the TRS government’s response in extending support to Colonel Santosh Babu and executing the projects such as Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme got appreciation from Congress leadership in New Delhi. While the Congress was known for keeping the projects pending for decades, Rao has said that TRS government has realised the dreams of the people by completing them in a short time. The Minister has assured them to get the Sangareddy town developed on all fronts.

The Medak MP Prabhakar Reddy has said that they would soon get Kaleshwaram water to Sangareddy district by getting Godavari waters to Singur and Manjeera reservoirs. Chintha Prabhakar has said many party leaders were coming forward to join in TRS because they were impressed by the leadership of Chandrashekar Rao and development of Telangana State. Municipal Chairperson B Vijayalakshmi, senior leaders K Butchi Reddy, Narhari Reddy, Vijayendar Reddy and others were present.

