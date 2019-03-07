Congress leaders from Navipet join TRS

By | Published: 12:52 am

Nizamabad: Several Congress leaders and workers from Navipet mandal in Nizamabad district joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the presence of Nizamabad MP K Kavitha and Bodhan MLA Shakeel Amer, at Hyderabad on Thursday.

The development assumes significance considering the fact that former Minister and senior Congress leader P Sudershan Reddy hails from Navipet. This more or less means that the Congress presence has virtually vanished from the mandal, considered key in the Bodhan Assembly constituency.

Those who joined the ruling party included Navipet mandal Congress president Kishore Rao, sarpanches and upa-sarpanches of various villages, Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) chairmen, society directors. Such a large number of Congress leaders and workers joining the TRS, was sure to give a big thrust to the TRS in the Lok Sabha elections.

Navipet Congress party president and PACS chairman V Kishore Rao, Jannepalli sarpanch K Sanjeeva Rao, upa-sarpanch G Raju, Siranpalli sarpanch D Sudhakar Rao, Nizampoor sarpanch Ramesh, upa-sarpanch Peddanna, District Congress party general secretary Kotireddi, Kamalapoor sarpach Gadde Babu, Gandhi Nagar sarpanch M Ramchander were some of the prominent leaders who joined the TRS. There were several other former sarpanches, village presidents and ward members who joind the TRS.

The Nizamabad MP and the Bodhan MLA warmly welcomed the new entrants into the party by offering them the pink party scarves. Speaking on the occasion, Kishore Rao, the Navipet Congress president, said they were drawn towards the TRS looking at the development and welfare schemes initiated by the State government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He said they would work towards ensuring a thumping victory for Nizamabad MP Kavitha in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.