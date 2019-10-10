Congress leader’s son died in road mishap in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:29 am

Hyderabad: A youngster died after the car he was driving went out of control and turned over at Palamakula village, in Shamshabad, in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Vinay Kishore (30), son of G Srinivas Yadav, a Congress leader from Shamshabad, was on his way from Jillelaguda in his car when the mishap occurred.

According to the police, Kishore, who was alone in the car and lost control when he reached Palamakula, where the car is suspected to have run through a pothole.

“The vehicle went out of control when it ran into the pothole. It went off the road and turned over,” police said.

Kishore was rushed to hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment later.

The Shamshabad Police booked a case and are investigating. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue and was later handed over to the family after autopsy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .