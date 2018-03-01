Congress like Alibaba and 40 thieves: KTR

By | Published: 12:50 am 1:55 am

Suryapet: Minister for IT and Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao on Wednesday came down heavily on the Congress Pary, stating that the Opposition party leaders participating in the bus yatra and public meetings were like ‘Ali Baba and the 40 thieves’.

Addresing a public meeting – Thungathuthy Pragathi Sabha – at Meddirala in Suryapet district, the Minister said most of the Congress leaders who were facing court cases were again trying to misguide the people through the bus yatra.

He said the water treatment plant for Mission Bhagiratha which was inaugurated earlier would cater to the needs of the people in erstwhile Nalgonda district which had two lakh flourosis victims.

“The Congress which ruled undivided Andhra Pradesh for 55 years is responsible for the issue. There was no flouride issue in the district when Telangana was merged with united Andhra Pradesh. No Congress leader from the district has raised his voice either in the State Legislature or outside for supply of safe drinking water in flouride affected areas,” he said.

Listing out the welfare schemes of the State government including Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak and KCR kits, Rama Rao said 700 residential schools had been opened in the State in the last three and half years.

The Minister said the government would complete Rudrama Devi reservoir in Thindathurthy Asssembly Constituency. An industrial cluster would also be developed in the Constituency to provide employment to local youth, he said and adding that a skill development centre would also be set up in Thugathurty to train the local youth for the jobs in the industrial cluster.

During his 30 minutes speech, the Minister spoke about the failures of Congress led government in providing welfare schemes to the people their rule.

Minister for Power G Jagdish Reddy, Bhongir MP Boora Narsaiah Goud, MLAs Gadari Kishore, Vemula Veeresham, Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and Pylla Shaker Reddy, Nalgonda Zilla Parishad Chairman Balu Naik and others also attended the meeting.