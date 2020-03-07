Congress losing ground, desperate: KCR

By | Published: 10:36 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao during discussion on Motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, said the Congress which was losing ground politically and was trying to scuttle development of Telangana, the youngest State in the country.

He said that political parties which would have to undergo a cyclical motion based on the mercy of the voters required to have patience while waiting for the rebound.

Spurred by the allegations made by members on the government the Chief Minister reminded the house that the grand old party had received only 4 per cent of votes in the recently concluded General elections.”Finally the voters will decide who will rule the State for the next five years. But the Congress is resorting to baseless allegations forgetting that the people are watching. But they have not realised that they already lost the ground,” he said.

He recalled that Telangana would not have been materialised if at any stage he would have surrendered to the nefarious plans of Congress. “Even during the agitation the Congress tried to discourage the movement, the BJP on its part merged the seven mandals of Polavaram submergence with AP, after that the Congress moved court against our projects. Amidst such hostile attitude of the Congress party the government succeeded in fulfilling all its promises,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the Congress which had attributed the victory of TRS to doctored EVMs later kept mum when the party candidates won Zilla Parishad elections through ballot papers. “The Congress has lost every single election after that because it has lost its credibility,” the Chief Minister said and added that it was the Congress and BJP that have colluded during the recent Municipal polls to defeat TRS.

While urging the Speaker to expunge certain remarks of Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, the Congress MLA, the Chief Minister said those were blatant lies. “Everyone in the erstwhile Nalgonda district know who are the people that obstructed the development of the district with their high handed behaviour,” he said accusing the Komatireddy brothers.

