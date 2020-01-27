Congress MLA arrested in Choutuppal Municipality

By | Published: 8:57 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Election to the posts of Chairman and vice-chairman in Choutuppal Municipality witnessed high drama on Monday, before the TRS and the CPI (M) candidates won the Chairman and vice-chairman’s posts respectively.

With TRS winning eight of the 20 wards in Choutuppal Municipality, Congress bagging five, BJP and CPI (M) securing three seats each besides an Independent, the vote of three CPI (M) councillors became the deciding factor in the elections for Municipal Chairman. Congress MLA from Munugode Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy registered his name as ex-officio member in Choutuppal Municipality.

When CPI(M) councillors entered the municipal office to participate in the election, Congress members headed by Rajagopal Reddy tried to stop them, which led to some tension. At one stage, a scuffle broke out between Rajagopal Reddy and former TRS MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakhar Reddy.

While elected councillors were taking oath, Rajagopal Reddy tore the oath papers which again led to some tension in the meeting hall. Subsequently, police entered the meeting hall and arrested the Congress MLA.

All efforts by Congress to capture the posts came to a nought with the TRS and CPI (M) arriving at an understanding to share the posts. TRS candidate Venreddy Raju was elected Chairman while CPI(M) councillor Bathula Srishailam was elected vice-chairman.

After election, enraged Congress workers attacked and vandalised the CPI (M) office, damaging furniture. They also attacked Srishailam’s car and damaged the window panes. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

