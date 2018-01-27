Congress MLA Chinna Reddy takes dig at Jupally

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Mahabubnagar: Wanaparthy MLA Chinna Reddy took a dig at Panchayat Raj Minister Jupally Krishna Rao. Being a representative of Mahabubnagar district, the Minister couldn’t do anything as ZPTCs boycotted the general body meeting cutting across all political parties, he said and added that it is a warning sign to the State government.

Appreciating the collective boycott of ZPTCs, he alleged that the State government had diluted the importance of local bodies. “Representatives of local bodies have been reduced to ‘utsa vigrahas’ without any power and funds. “Whatever is coming from 13th finance commission to gram panchayats some works are being taken up,” he said. He made it clear that majority of ZPTCs were ready to resign but would not attend the meeting unless their demands were met.