Congress MPTC member joins TRS in Kamareddy

Published: 6:07 pm

Kamareddy: A Congress MPTC member joined the ruling TRS party in the presence of whip and Kamareddy MLA Gampa Govardhan on Friday morning.

Domakonda-1 MPTC member Nimma Shankar on Friday resigned from Congress party and joined into TRS in the presence of Govardhan.

On the occasion Shankar said that he was attracted towards TRS party as he was impressed by the programmes and policies initiated by the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Domakonda ZPTC member Gandra Madhusudan Rao and TRS party leader Gajawada Srikanth were present.

