Congress must introspect on its failures: KCR

By | Published: 12:43 am 12:52 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday advised the Congress leaders to self-introspect on the party’s repeated failures in the series of elections in the State. He suggested course correction for the Congress leaders and work in tune with people’s aspirations, failing which they will be history.

Intervening during the general discussion on the State budget in the State Assembly here, Chandrashekhar Rao said the Congress leaders were being criticised by their own party leaders for opposing the State government’s decisions just for the sake of it. “While Congress legislators are criticising the State government’s decision to supply poultry feed at subsidy to promote the industry, Congress leaders like former Nalgonda Zilla Parishad chairman Kasireddy Narayana Reddy who is also a poultry farmer has been finding fault with their colleagues,” he said.

The Chief Minister explained that the State government announced incentives to various industries to encourage them and in the process, create wealth and employment. By purchasing corn from farmers and supplying them to poultry industry as poultry feed, the State government was supporting the agricultural farmers and poultry breeders, he said. “Everyone wants the government to purchase damaged crop from farmers, but do not acknowledge the fact that it has to be disposed in some way even if it is for a loss,” he added.

He stated that the State government spent Rs 18,000 crore towards market intervention and procured crops last year in the State where TS Markfed alone received Rs 4,000 crore. He said another Rs 1,500 crore were given towards industry incentives to encourage their establishment in the State.

Congress floor leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, had, on Wednesday, alleged that certain poultry industries were involved in a major scam by procuring huge quantities of corn feed from the State government at subsidised price and sold the same at a higher price in the market.

Responding to him, Health Minister Etela Rajender, who is also a poultry farmer, informed the Assembly that the State government procured damaged corn crop from farmers and supplied it to poultry farmers as well as the poultry federation for poultry feed. He said the poultry farmers had gained only a couple of crores of rupees by getting the feed at a subsidised price, but did not resort to any crime. “Why would anyone sell corn feed available with

them and purchase it from the market at a higher price?” he wondered.

The Minister also informed that due to false news being spread against poultry industry in the wake of Coronavirus, the industry suffered Rs 1,000 crore loss in the State since the fake news started spreading. He reassured that meat consumption does not essentially result in Coronavirus.

