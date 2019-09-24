Congress names Padmavathi as its candidate for Huzurnagar by-election

By | Published: 3:47 pm 6:12 pm

Hyderabad: The Congress party has nominated its former MLA from Kodad, N Padmavathi Reddy, as its candidate for the by-election to the Huzurnagar Assembly Constituency scheduled for October 21.

The All India Congress Committee on Tuesday in an official release said Padmavathi Reddy’s candidature was approved by AICC president Sonia Gandhi.

Padmavathi Reddy will face-off with Telangana Rashtra Samiti’s Sanampudi Saidi Reddy in the bypoll. Saidi Reddy’s candidature was announced by TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday, the day when Election Commission of India notified the bypoll.

