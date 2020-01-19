Congress neglected Jangaon: Errabelli

By | Published: 11:09 pm

Jangaon: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Sunday alleged that Jangaon town was neglected in terms of development by the Congress and a vote for that party would do no good for the town. He along with Home Minister Mahmood Ali, local MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy was participating in a minorities meet organised as part of the municipal poll campaign here.

The credit of supplying Godavari water to every household in the State goes to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, said the Minister who urged the voters to vote for the TRS party candidates in the Jangaon municipality.

“Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao is offering Rs 1 lakh under Shaadi Mubarak scheme for the benefit of the minorities. He also set up a total of 113 minority residential schools across the State for the benefit of Muslim children,” Dayakar Rao said, adding that minorities must vote for the TRS in municipal elections.

Stating that the State government is ready to spend Rs 2 crore in each ward if the TRS candidates are made victorious, he challenged the BJP to prove their claim that they had got sanctioned funds for Jangaon town.

